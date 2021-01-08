Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$30.00 by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.18.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Shares of AC opened at C$23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.