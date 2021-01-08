Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 18,421 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,421 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

ULS stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.16. The stock has a market cap of £51.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.10.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.