Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Buys £50,669.69 in Stock

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of £14.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

Get Carclo plc (CAR.L) alerts:

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.