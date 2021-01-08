Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Buys £50,669.69 in Stock

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).
Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of £14.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35).
Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.