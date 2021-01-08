William Salomon Acquires 102,300 Shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Stock

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon acquired 102,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £209,715 ($273,993.99).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($135,223.41).

On Wednesday, December 9th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,876.67).

LON HANA opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Friday. Hansa Trust A Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 212 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.94.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

