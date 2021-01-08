William Salomon Acquires 102,300 Shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon acquired 102,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £209,715 ($273,993.99).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 11th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £103,500 ($135,223.41).
  • On Wednesday, December 9th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,876.67).

LON HANA opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Friday. Hansa Trust A Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 212 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.94.

About Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.