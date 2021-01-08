FY2020 EPS Estimates for KAZ Minerals PLC Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for KAZ Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KZMYY. Liberum Capital lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

