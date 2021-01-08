KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.78, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,129 shares of company stock worth $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

