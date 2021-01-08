FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after acquiring an additional 985,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,637 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $70,370,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,485,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,461,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

