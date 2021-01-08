FY2020 Earnings Forecast for The Southern Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Southern in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of SO opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in The Southern by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 12,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.