Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

About Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

