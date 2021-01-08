Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) Insider Nick Rodgers Acquires 9,000 Shares

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

Shares of DEST opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. Destiny Pharma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

