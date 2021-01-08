The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $60.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NOVA opened at $52.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

