Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Rapid7 stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 485.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 242,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,786,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

