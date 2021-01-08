DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

