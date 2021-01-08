Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

