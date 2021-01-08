BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.