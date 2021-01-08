Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $18.32 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 over the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

