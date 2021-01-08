Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Barrington Research cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.