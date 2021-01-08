Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 164,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.