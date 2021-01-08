Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR) Trading Down 0.8%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) (CVE:VSR)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. 111,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 140,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a market cap of C$69.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

