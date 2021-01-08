Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Trading Up 0.3%

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 2,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.