Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €333.00 ($391.76) and last traded at €337.00 ($396.47). 2,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €344.00 ($404.71).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €339.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €302.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.06. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 147.03.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

