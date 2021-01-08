Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) Trading Up 4.3%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 407,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 622,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

