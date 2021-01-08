HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.17 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and $9.17 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00441440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051101 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

