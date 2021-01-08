Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $2.95

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00007680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.01104842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039010 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002339 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00185870 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,941,834 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.