Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 284,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,040. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,623. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

