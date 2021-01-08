Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 216,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,986. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

