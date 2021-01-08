Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KN. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 498,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,765. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.63, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $13,131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 113.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 184.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,804 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

