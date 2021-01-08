BidaskClub Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to “Strong-Buy”

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEO. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

AEO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 5,154,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,591. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

