Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,011. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

