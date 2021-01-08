Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 443,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

