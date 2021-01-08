BidaskClub Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Strong Sell

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

DCPH traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 230,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

