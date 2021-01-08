BidaskClub Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Strong-Buy

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 477,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,508. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

