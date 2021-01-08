OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 289,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

