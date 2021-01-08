Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMBA. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $106.41. 787,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,752. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,626.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

