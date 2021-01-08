James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JRVR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 381,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $5,149,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in James River Group by 147.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

