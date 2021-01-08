Garlicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $59.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $249,212.33 and $59.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,675,981 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.