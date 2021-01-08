Fetch Achieves Market Cap of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

