Chronologic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $86,011.27 and $58.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00108066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00440604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.