Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRA. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

KRA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 192.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth $238,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

