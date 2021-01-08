DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 85,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $465.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 37.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 295.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

