American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital raised their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of AMSC traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,865. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $829.75 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $327,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

