Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

