MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 2,812,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,693. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $485.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

