Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Tenable stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 806,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,418. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,992 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $193,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

