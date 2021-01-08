SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 459,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,152. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.