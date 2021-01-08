BidaskClub Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Hold

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 635,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,716. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.