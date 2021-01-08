Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

REXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 468,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,883. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

