SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDC. ValuEngine cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 3,873,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

