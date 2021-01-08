Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

SRMLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

