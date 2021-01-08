Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Approximately 43,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 119,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (MED.L) (LON:MED)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

